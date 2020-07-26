IGP Dispatches Homicide Experts To Hunt For Alleged Killers Of 90-Year-Old Woman

(IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh has dispatched homicide experts from the National Police Headquarters to the Savannah region to help search for the murderers of madam Akua Denteh, aged 90 who was beaten to death at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality for allegedly being a witch.

The suspects are one Sanje, who is said to have hosted one Hajia Filipina, a priestess who declared the deceased a witch.

The other suspects are one Aliu, a teacher, Bumaye, Ashley and Manafo.

A statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman said the IGP has however announced a Ghc 2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any of the suspects.

The statement further said the police administration condemns mob justice in any form and assured the public that it will fish out perpetrators of the heinous crime.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale