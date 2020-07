Ghana has recorded some 854 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, increasing its tally to

22,822.

The Ghana Health Service confirmed the new cases in its latest update on July 8, 2020.

It says as of July 5, recoveries/discharged figure stood at 17,564, and deaths Recoveries/remaining 129.

The Ghana Health Service says

active cases were 5,129.

By Melvin Tarlue