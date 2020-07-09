Nigeria Counts 460 New Cases, Covid-19 Deaths Hit 684

Nigeria has recorded additional 460 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) the new cases have pushed the country’s tally to 30,249.

The NCDC says in a tweet that as of July 8, deaths linked to the virus totaled 684.

About 12,373 persons have been discharged, NCDC says.

Lagos-150

Rivers-49

Oyo-43

Delta-38

FCT-26

Anambra-20

Kano-20

Plateau-18

Edo-14

Bayelsa-13

Enugu-13

Osun-12

Kwara-10

Borno-8

Ogun-7

Kaduna-6

Imo-4

Bauchi-3

Gombe-3

Niger-2

Adamawa-1

30,249 confirmed

12,373 discharged

684 deaths pic.twitter.com/uSvoIwWR3R — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 8, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue