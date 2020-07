Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye

Additional 891 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Ghana.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Aboagye, reported the new Cases In his regular updates to the media at a press briefing held in Accra on Tuesday, July 7.

He says the total confirmed cases as of July 7, are 21,968.

Active cases, he said, were

4683, with 22 severe cases, six persons in critical condition and five persons on ventilators.

By Melvin Tarlue