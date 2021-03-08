Ghana Records Improvement In Covid-19 Situation

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported a gradual improvement in the general coronavirus situation in the country.

Director General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, briefing the media on Monday, March 8, 2021, said active covid-19 cases in Ghana have declined from 8,000 to less than 5,000 over the past four weeks.

He stated that daily reported cases have declined from 800 to about 400 over the past four weeks.

According to him, “daily admissions have declined from 270 to about 150 cases in Greater Accra Region.’

He disclosed that “over 200,000 persons have had first dose of vaccination”.

As of March 5, 2021, he said, a total of 86,737 cases had been detected and 929,189 tests conducted.

He said there were about 81,299 discharges and 656 deaths, adding that total active cases were 4,782.

By Melvin Tarlue