Ghana Records Over 40,000 Covid-19 Cases

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 have risen to 40,097 according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This was after 455 new Covid-19 cases were recorded by the health authority.

In its latest case management update, the GHS indicated that deaths related to Covid-19 has reached 206 after seven patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19 succumbed to the infection.

According to the GHS, clinical recoveries have, however, increased to 36,638.

The active case count stands at 3,253.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri