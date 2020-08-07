GES Cautions Against Indiscipline In Schools

Prof. Opoku Amankwah

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reacted to reports of some senior high school students allegedly demonstrating because the questions they prepared for were not set in the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, GES directed that any student established to have misconducted themselves in any of the indiscipline acts should be deboardinized and be allowed to commute from home to write the exams under parental control.

“Any destruction of school property will not be surcharged against the culprits established to be involved. Instances, where criminal acts have been committed, should be reported to the police for investigation,” GES said.

It stated that it has also received reports of some staff involved in unprofessional conduct, as well as some students making unprofessional comments about high profile personalities including President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to the statement, directors have been directed to take action on all such misconducts and submit reports to the Director-General immediately.

The statement cautioned the public especially parents that GES in its efforts to maintain discipline in schools, pleas for mitigation will not be tolerated.

