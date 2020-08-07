Chairman Blay Obtains Voter Card

The Electoral Commission voters registration exercise ended today with New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Freddie Blay registering in the Ellembelle constituency.

Chairman Blay was accompanied by the constituency chairman, the parliamentary candidate, Kwesi Bonzoh, Director of GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah and other party members.

The National Chairman in a brief chat said the NPP was working hard to retain power in order to execute more projects for the country’s development, flashing the sign #4More4Nana.