Ghana Rugby Football Union inaugurate Women’s Rugby 15s on International Women’s Day

At an International Women’s Day event Ghana Rugby took the opportunity to inaugurate Women’s Rugby 15s.

This is both in response to the growing demand and Rugby Africa’s willingness to consider Ghana Ladies participation at Continental level.

The huge response vindicates Ghana Rugby’s application to be considered for World Cup qualification.

The 7s side have been hugely successful in winning trophies at Tunisia and more recently at the World Cup pre qualification series in Kumasi.

The 7s squad will be departing for Tunisia next month to compete with Africa’s best.

The symbolism of so many ladies turning up to play today is huge. The call for corporate and government support was also made.

The Ghana Eagles are in their infancy but aim (with support) to reach the top

Rafatu Inusah

Women’s Representative/ World Rugby Educator / Coach @NSA.