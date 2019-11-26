Ghana Select Para Powerlifting Team

Deen(L) in a handshake with one of the selected players

A one-day para powerlifting open championship has been held to select Ghana’s team for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Contestants from Greater Accra, Northern, Bono and Ashanti regions were brought together to compete for top honours during the championship.

The 17 athletes who took part in different categories were able to put up brilliant performances to entertain the crowd at the venue.

The National Paralympic Committee-Ghana (NPC), Limitless Foundation and Ghana Para Powerlifting Association (GPPA) were the organisers.

Held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, the programme attracted top dignitaries from para powerlifting in both Ghana and Nigeria.

The President of NPC, Samson Deen, and some of his top executives witnessed the championship.

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee/Ghana Weightlifting Federation, Ben Nunoo Mensah, and Madam Genevieve Partington from the French Embassy were there.

Sponsored by the Kempinski Hotel, the championship was also used to select Ghana’s team for Abuja 2020 and Manchester 2020 Paralympic Games.

Two internationally accredited Category II referees from Nigeria were also sent by the president of the Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation to officiate the competition.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi