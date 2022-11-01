Ghana Takes Over UN Security Presidency

Shirley Ayorko Botchwey

Ghana will assume the rotating monthly Presidency of the United Nations Security Council starting today, Tuesday, 1st November, 2022.

According to reports, Ghana shall preside over the meetings of the Council (adoptions, debates, and consultations) and, under its authority, shall represent the Security Council in its capacity as an organ of the United Nations within this month.

The Security Council, which is composed of 15 Member States, is the organ of the United Nations authorized by the Charter with primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

The responsibility of presiding over the Security Council comes at a time when international peace and security are threatened in several parts of the world.

President Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorko Botchwey as gathered are expected to be in New York during the period to participate in the meetings of the Security Council.

Key highlights of Ghana’s presidency are two signature events that will take place on the 3rd and 10th of November, as well as an exhibition of Ghanaian arts and a food-tasting event.

-BY Daniel Bampoe