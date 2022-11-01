Gold Fields Foundation Invests $35k In Medical Outreach

Some residents being attended to by health personnel during the programme

Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has collaborated with the Rotary Club of Tarkwa to undertake a comprehensive medical outreach for residents in host communities of the Aboso Goldfields Limited (AGL).

The medical outreach programme aimed at bringing primary health care to the doorstep of the people took place at Amoanda, Abease, Ampoyo and Huni Valley.

The Foundation invested over US$35,000 in the event which drew health officials from the Prestea Huni Valley and Tarkwa Nsuaem municipalities to the forecourt of the Huni Valley Health Centre in the Western Region.

Acting General Manager Abosso Goldfields Limited, Catherine Kuupol Kuutor

revealed that every service and medication given to the participants were free of charge and that the Foundation had already borne the cost.

She said persons with conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes diagnosed for the first time, were put on medications that will help prevent any complications.

“A couple of weeks ago, the Damang chapter of Women in Mining (WiM) organised a breast cancer awareness programme. At that programme, 67 women were screened, and two suspected cases were detected and referred to specialists for further attention”, she pointed out.

She added “This is the fourth time the two organisations have collaborated in this exercise. It is our hope that in subsequent years we will go to Abosso and Bompieso, all of which are part of our cherished host communities”.

President of the Rotary Club of Tarkwa, Desmond McClean-Arthur said the club and Goldfields Foundation had a common purpose which is to help society and that was the reason for the collaboration.

Some of the organisers

From Emmanuel Opoku, Damang