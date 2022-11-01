TEWU Honours Past National Officers

Former First National Trustee- Mr. William Adjei-Twumasi, receiving his plaque from Mr. Joshua Ansah, Deputy Secretary General of TUC Ghana

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union, (TEWU) of Trades Union Congress (TIC)-Ghana, has honoured 27 past national officers, for their dedication and sacrifices in promoting the growth of the Union.

The awardees, made up of 12 females and 15 males, were presented with plaques in addition to a cash donation.

They are the immediate past National Chairman, Peter K. Lumor, First National Vice Chairman, Bismark Bawah, Second National Vice Chairperson, Florence Agyei-Wiredu, First National Trustee, William Adjei-Twumasi, General Secretary, Augustine Saakuur-Karbo.

The others are TEWU Women’s Committee National President, Johanna Hammond, Women’s Committee National Vice President, Ethel Nyadroh, Women’s Committee National Secretary, Gloria Aba Kinful, Women’s Committee Second National Trustee, Janet Emefa Obro-Adibo, Women’s Committee-Northern Regional President, Okailey Randolf and Women’s Committee Northern Regional Secretary Diana Serwaa Ali.

The rest are the members of the Executive Council, NEC; Finance Committee and TEWU Fund Board of Trustees.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in Accra TEWU General Secretary, Mark Dankyira Korankye, said it is the tradition of the Union to reward members who have served their tenure in a given position and not necessarily those who have retired from active service.

“We have had people sacrificing for this Union. Some even to the extent of putting their jobs on the line… So we believe it is just right that we call them together and say thank you,” he said.

Mr. Korankye noted that the services the awardees render are invaluable adding that it is also to serve as motivation for the younger generation.

“We are saluting all our gallant leaders and telling them that we appreciate everything they sacrificed for this Union and we pray that God will continue to guide them, so that they will be a source of inspiration for the younger generation,” he added.

National Chairman TEWU, Ambrose Yao Kwadzodza, commended the past officers who served the union selflessly.

“We are happy to organise such award ceremony, while they are alive. We are asking every young personality to be committed to the cause of their Union,” he added.

Immediate Past National Chairman, Peter K. Lumor, speaking on behalf of the awardees expressed the heartfelt gratitude to the Union for the recognition of the services rendered to TEWU.

“We know that these days things are difficult, but TEWU of TUC Ghana, will overcome. I wish to encourage those coming after us to exercise patience, to learn, they should be prepared to be mentored,” he added.

Current National Officers TEWU of TUC-Ghana, with honoured past national officers of the union

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri