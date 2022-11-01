Ofosu-Ampofo Suspends Campaign Over Mother’s Death

Ofosu-Ampofo and his Late Mother

The National Chairman of the main opposition political party in Ghana, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has suspended his campaign to retain his position, following the demise of his mother.

Mary Gyawubea Badu, 84 died on Monday 31st October, 2022 at the Koforidua Regional Hospital after a short illness.

“It is with extreme sadness that I announce the death of my beloved mother, Mary Gyawubea Badu (Popularly known as Auntie Mary) in the early morning of today Monday the 31st of October 2022 at Koforidua Regional Hospital. She was 84 Years. May Her Soul Find Eternal Rest,” Ofosu-Ampofo posted on Facebook.

Announcing the suspension of his campaign, the former Local Government Minister posted on social media that “Dear Comrades, it is with a heavy heart that I write to announce the passing of the matriarch and rock of my family, my dear mother, Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu. In one of the darkest moments in my life and that of my family, I am not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. In view of this, I am temporarily suspending all campaign activities as together with the rest of the family, we reflect and mourn the passing of the woman who shaped our very beings.

“On behalf of my family and I, I thank all those who have reached out to us with encouragement and those who have spared thoughts and prayers in these very difficult times.”

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is facing a stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for the national chairmanship position.

By Vincent Kubi