Ghana To Attract Investors At Dubai Expo

GHANA IS set to take advantage of this year’s exposition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to revive investments in her economy and help restore economic growth.

Dubbed ‘Dubai Expo 2020’, the exhibition event is projected to bring together approximately 192 countries and is expected to draw between 25 and 30 million visitors, making it the largest international gathering of its kind in the UAE and the history of expositions.

The expo, if not for the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was originally scheduled to be held from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. However, with countries easing restrictions and with activities gradually returning to normalcy, the event has been postponed and rescheduled to start from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Addressing journalists in Accra Monday, on the country’s preparedness towards the expo, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa, said it provided Ghana with a golden opportunity to showcase the country’s trade potentials, investment opportunities and tourist destinations on a global stage.

“Ghana’s participation in the expo is intended to underscore government’s industrial transformation agenda, promote private sector businesses, and showcase our investment opportunities to attract investment into critical sectors of the economy, such as energy, trade, water and sanitation, environment, agriculture, education and tourism.

“It will also offer us an opportunity to display our rich cultural heritage, promote value addition to our abundant raw materials and highlight our friendly business climate,” he added.

He said part of Ghana’s exhibition content is a 200 meter-square pavilion segmented into business cluster, culture cluster and Ghana report zone that presents a brief overview of Ghana’s vision and plan for the future, its stable, mutual-value approach to investment, reputation as the “Gateway to Africa” and commitment to a future driven by business and growth.

Such clusters, he explained, presented opportunities in trade and investment, among other several sectors.

Ghana’s participation, themed “Ghana: Limitless Opportunities,” seeks to showcase the numerous investment opportunities in the various sectors of the Ghanaian economy for sustainable development.

CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), Yofi Grant, said for Ghana to reap the benefits of the expo, government had earmarked key business-related activities to be undertaken as part of Ghana’s participation in the event. The planning committee has put together a Ghana Business and Investment Forum where various investors will meet to explore areas in the Ghanaian economy that they can direct their investments towards.

Additionally, he indicated that there will be monthly presentations by experts on investment opportunities in the various sectors in Ghana.