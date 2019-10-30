Ghana To Mark National Youth Day

Sylvester Tetteh – CEO of NYA

Ghana is set to observe the National Youth Day on Friday 1st November 2019.

This was made known by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

According to him, the day is set aside by the Africa Union Commission to promote an increased awareness and recognition of young Africans as critical agents of positive change.

He noted that “here in Ghana the National Youth Authority, the government agency mandated to regulate and coordinate Youth Development activities is marking the celebration with series of activities on the theme “Ghana Beyond Aid; The Youth Factor” stemming from the vision of President Akufo-Addo.

BY Melvin Tarlue