Salaga Water Expansion Project 90% Complete – GWCL

The Project Manager for the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Northern Region, Ing. Joshua Ampa, has revealed to DGN Online, that the Salaga Water Expansion project in the East Gonja municipality is 90% complete.

The Salaga Water Expansion project has a tank capacity of 85,000 gallons which will serve Salaga and its environs.

The GWCL is also constructing a booster station which will carry water from Kalande where two tanks have been placed to pump water to Kpembe where the new tank of 85,000 capacity has been constructed to serve the Salaga community.

President Akufo-Addo, it would be recalled, while addressing residents in Salaga in 2017 assured that the Salaga Water Plant will be incorporated into urban water supply system.

He gave the assurance that his government would address the numerous problems in Salaga to improve living standards in the area.

According to Ing Ampa, the Ghana Water Company is rehabilitating and expanding the water treatment structure in the municipality to improve water supply.

He disclosed that the company is putting up raw water pipeline (200m diameter HDPE) which covers 500meters stretch, replacement and upgrading the treated water pipelines which is 18km stretch.

He stated that they are replacing the old pipelines with PVC (150mm diameter) which is 4km stretch with 668 pipes as distribution pipelines.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale