Procurement Officers Undergo Consulting Services Training

A total of 50 procurement officer are undergoing a special training in procurement services consulting.

The three-day training exercise commenced on Wednesday October 30, 2019 in Accra and expected to end on Friday.

It is taking place at the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners and is being facilitated by seasoned procurement resource personnel.

The training is the first of its kind and is being organized by the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply (GiPS).

In his brief remarks at the opening ceremony of the training, President of GiPS, Collins Agyemang Sarpong, said the exercise aimed among other things, to provide an in-depth knowledge on procurement services consulting to practitioners.

There is the need to equip procurement officers to appreciate and understand how to procure services, he said.

According to him, there are two types of services in procurement namely technical and consulting services.

