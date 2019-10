The University of Ghana (UG) has suspended lectures and quizzes due to flooding on its campus.

The flooding in parts of the campus, according to the UG in a statement signed by its Director of Academic Affairs, Jefe Teye Onyame, is due to the heavy downpour over the past several hours.

” Students and staff are expected to remain safe in their homes and hostels, ” it said.

BY Melvin Tarlue