Foreign Minister Pushes For Strengthening Of Ghana-Pakistan Cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has emphasized the need for the strengthening of cooperation between Ghana and Pakistan in the area of trade and investment.

As a result, she has assured that necessary arrangements will be made to develop a piece of land offered by the Pakistani Government for the establishment of a Mission for Ghana in Pakistan.

The creation of the Mission is intended to strengthen the relationship between Ghana and Pakistan.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey made the remarks when she hosted the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Ghana, Major General (RTD) Waqar Ahmad Kingravi, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Accra.

She reaffirmed Ghana’s desire to further widen and deepen its relations with Pakistan for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The Minister pointed out the Ghanaian Government’s flagship programmes such as One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, One Village One Dam, and the many opportunities available for investors in Ghana.

She therefore encouraged the Ambassador to take note of the conducive business environment in Ghana with the view to fostering serious partnerships between the private sectors of both nations.

Peace

Touching on global peace and security, the Minister observed that Ghana being a peace-loving country will continue to be an active player in the search for a comprehensive and peaceful solution to the raging conflicts in the Middle East, especially in Syria, Lebanon and Palestine.

She told the Ambassador that as part of Ghana’s foreign policy, the West African nation has maintained a non-intereference stance in international security issues.

She therefore called on Pakistan and all peace-loving countries to adopt a multilateral approach to bring peace to the Middle East Region

Ambassador Ahmad Kingravi thanked the Minister for hosting him and recounted how her Ministry was the first port of call when he was submitting his credentials.

BY Melvin Tarlue