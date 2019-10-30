I Don’t Have Too Much Sex- Ajos

Ajos born Kingsley Kofi Kyerematen

Veteran actor, Ajos born Kingsley Kofi Kyerematen, says one of his secrets for being strong at age 70, is not having too much sex.

Speaking on Pan African TV with Ama Pratt on Friday, he said too much sex was not healthy. He therefore does not engage in regular sex.

For him, it is okay to have it once every six months and he is cool with it. Aside that the father of four says he exercises regularly and eats fruits a lot to keep healthy.

“I take a lot of fruits and exercise. Also avoid too much sex. Too much of it is not good. It weakens you as a man if you engage in it too much. I am not saying avoid but do it once every six months if you can. If you can’t then once in two months is okay,” he said.

Ajos is one of the few veteran actors and comedians who are still around after several years. He is not being casted for movie roles but he managed to stay in public light as one of the most relevant veteran actors around.

Most of his colleagues are either dead or struggling to survive as a result of lack of money. But interestingly Ajos says he is doing well.

He said he invested the money he made in the past. He didn’t spend it on women.

“I built my house 22 years ago. I bought the land for 20gh. It is 70 by 100. You can never be fit as you are today. You need to understand your nature and you have to think about tomorrow and invest for it,” he indicated.

He also spoke about his style of dressing; wearing weird and oversized suits, chains and wrist watches.

According to him, it is not like he doesn’t know or understand fashion but that is how he decided to brand himself.

“That is my brand,” he said, adding that he creates suspense with it.

I Don’t Bully Fantana, We’re Cool – Wendy Shay

Singer Wendy Shay has denied reports that she bullies her label mate, Fantana.

According to her, she will never bully anyone especially when she knows what it is like to be a victim of bullying.

“When we have to talk, we do. When we have to see each other, we do. She texts me when she has to and when she has a question she knows I’m there for her,” Wendy Shay said on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM, Tuesday.

Shay’s denial follows a recent social media post by Fantana that claimed people at the Rufftwon records, including Wendy Shay and Bullet, have been torturing and bullying her.

“I won’t allow you guys to use me; play me and make me look like the bad guy. We all know the truth. The truth that both of you are scared of. Since you guys want everything to be public. Why don’t I just tell the truth,” Fantana wrote on her social media handle.

However, Wendy Shay told Mamavi Owusu Aboagye, host of the show that “I haven’t heard anything about her being bullied in the Rufftown family. Honestly, if it’s true I didn’t know about that.”

“We are very fine. We don’t see each other every day because everybody is off doing their thing,” she added.

Commenting on reports that Fantana has left the Rufftown Records music label, she said that “all I know is that she is being managed by a different management team that does not work at Rufftown but she is still on the label.”

-Myjoyonline

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Kiss On Stage In Paris

Popular Nigerian singers, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, who are supposedly best friends, shared a kiss while the latter grabbed the former’s bum on stage in Paris, France.

The duo, were filmed performing their spicy collaboration, ‘Malo’ when Wizkid ushered in the mother of one.

The pair hugged before seemingly kissing while the lights were dim.

The former first lady of Mavin records addressed dating rumours, stating that they are very good friends.

According to her, she benefits from their friendship as they do music and they attend ‘public and private’ shows together.

According to Daily Post Nigeria the incident sparked diverse reactions in Nigeria.

There had been report making rounds of both singers being in a romantic relationship but Tiwa, in an earlier interview said they were just friends.

While some Nigerians on social media are in support of the kiss and romantic relationship, others said they kissed for entertainment. Here are some reactions gathered by Daily Post. @Stkeypoiny, “They are starting this PR with a kiss. Smart move.” @Alvin_lmao, “And there will be telling us that they are just friends, wow.” @hossana_free, “Done for cameras and ratings. They are there to entertain.” @Johnkellybaba, “Teebillz go soon vex kiss Tacha then Church go scatter.” @Frrelancer_niga, “I feel sorry for Tee Billz… He mixed business with pleasure and it backfired.”

By Francis Addo