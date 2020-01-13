Ghana, Turkey Sign Deal

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for co-operation in the field of information technologies and diplomatic archives.

Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey sealed the deal on behalf of Ghana while Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu signed on behalf of his country.

The signing ceremony took place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey, where Madam Botchwey is leading a high-powered Ghanaian delegation comprising the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotions Authority, Afua Asabea Asare; CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Yofi Grant; Edwin Provencal, CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) and other high-level officials from both the public and the private sector.

The purpose of the MoU is to enable both nations to provide a framework for enhanced co-operation in the field of information technologies and diplomatic archives.

In the framework of the MoU and in accordance with their mandate and authority, the implementing institutions, namely the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, shall in the field of information technologies and diplomatic archives, and within the framework of the parties’ respective laws and regulations, exchange information on achievements in the field of diplomatic archival activity, best practices and experiences on diplomatic archival documents.

They shall also provide assistance, exchange technical support and co-operate in other relevant areas for their mutual interests.

Within the framework of their respective laws and regulations, both parties desire to exchange information on best practices and applications in the framework of strategies and projects of information technologies, share experiences on information technologies and co-operate on other relevant issues, which may be feasible and beneficial to both parties.

Under the conditions of research needs and with a view to enriching their archives, Ghana and Turkey agreed to exchange reproduced copies of diplomatic archival documents based on the relevant national legislation.

In accordance with the provisions contained in the MoU, the countries will develop concrete proposals on joint publications and archival exhibitions and other activities set to be held.

Information Privacy

Meanwhile, any information (document, software and data) and hardware obtained in the context of the joint activities to be carried out under the MoU shall not be shared with third parties without the written consent of the other party.

Amendments

The MoU may be amended by mutual consent of the parties through exchange of notes via diplomatic channels.

Any amendment(s) made pursuant to the above-mentioned Article shall enter into force in accordance with Article VII of this Agreement.

Settlement of Disputes

Any dispute that may arise from interpretation or implementation of the MoU is to be resolved through negotiations and consultations between the parties through diplomatic channels.

The MoU is to enhance and strengthen the co-operation and will not constitute or be interpreted as an international agreement between the parties and no provision contained herein shall be interpreted or implemented as creating rights or commitments for the parties hereto.