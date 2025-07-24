Ghana U-19 Boys Arrive In Switzerland For Friendlies With FC Basel Youth Teams

Ghana’s U-19 team

Ghana’s National U-19 Boys team has arrived in Switzerland for a series of friendly matches against FC Basel 1893’s youth teams, as part of a collaboration between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Swiss club.

The 18-man squad, accompanied by six officials, is set to face FC Basel’s U-21 and U-19 sides on July 25, 2025, at the Nachwuchs Campus Basel, Academy FC Basel 1893. The match will serve as key tests to gauge the team’s development over the past four months.

The initiative, spearheaded by the GFA, aims to strengthen the competitiveness and productivity of Ghana’s national teams while creating a smoother transition pathway from the Black Starlets (U-17) to the Black Satellites (U-20). The technical team will use the friendlies to assess player growth, refine tactical approaches, and prepare the squad for upcoming international assignments.

This collaboration with FC Basel forms part of Ghana football’s broader strategy to provide young talents with top-level exposure and opportunities for accelerated growth on the global stage.

By Wletsu Ransford