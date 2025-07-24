WAFCON Semifinal Thriller: Ghana Fall To Morocco On Penalties

A scene during the match

Ghana’s Black Queens suffered a heartbreaking exit from the 2025 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after losing 4-2 on penalties to host nation, Morocco in the semifinals at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, Tuesday night.

The high-stakes clash saw both teams fiercely battle for the final ticket to face Nigeria in Saturday’s final match. Ghana struck first in the 26th minute when Stella Nyamekye coolly finished to give the visitors a deserved lead. Morocco, unsettled by the early setback, pushed forward through captain Ghizlane Chebbak and Fatima Tagnaout, but struggled to break through Ghana’s compact defense before the break.

The Atlas Lionesses roared back in the second half, spurred on by a boisterous home crowd. Sakina Ouzraoui Diki levelled the score in the 55th minute, tapping in at the far post after sustained Moroccan pressure. The remainder of regulation time was a tense, physical battle marked by midfield duels and injury stoppages, with neither side able to find a decisive goal.

Extra time produced end-to-end chances, but both teams remained deadlocked, forcing a penalty shootout. Morocco held their nerve, with Hanane Aït El Haj, Ibtissam Jraïdi, Kenza Chapelle, and Anissa Lahmari converting their spot-kicks. Goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi emerged as the hero, saving Comfort Yeboah’s effort before Evelyn Badu sent her shot wide, sealing Ghana’s defeat.

Ghana will now face defending champions South Africa in the third-place playoff, while Morocco advance to meet record holders Nigeria in the final on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

By Wletsu Ransford