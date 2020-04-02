Ghana, US Soldiers Tackle Coronavirus

The strong partnership between the United States of America and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is at the forefront of combating COVID-19 in Ghana.

A statement jointly issued by the Ghana Armed Forces and the US Embassy made this known.

To serve the people of Ghana, the GAF is deploying one state of the art Level II Field Hospital from two that Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan handed over February 4 this year on behalf of the United States.

The donation was made through the U.S. Government’s Africa Peacekeeping Rapid Response Partnership (APRRP) program.

The GAF will deploy the hospital in the Greater Accra area as part of the Government of Ghana’s COVID-19 response.

Ambassador Sullivan underscored the importance of our joint efforts to combat the pandemic, saying: “Now more than ever, the United States is pleased to work together with the government, armed forces, and people of Ghana.

“This mobile hospital will directly serve those most in need. I also echo His Excellency President Akufo-Addo’s call for all Ghanaians and residents of Ghana to stay home as much as possible at this time, as one of the most effective ways to combat the pandemic and ‘flatten the curve,” she says.

“Together, we will emerge from this stronger and more united.”