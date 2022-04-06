Ghana Wins 4 Medals

The medalists

Young competitors from Ghana, who represented the country during the 2022 WorldSkills Africa Competition held in Swakopmund, Namibia, made Ghana proud on Saturday, April 2, 2022, by picking up four medals at the closing and awards ceremony.

Under the auspices of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Ghana won gold in the Mechanical Engineering CAD and Web Technology competitions. Ghana also won silver in Fashion Technology and Electrical Installation.

Winning team

The winners at the competition were; Louis Morgan (Mechanical Engineering CAD), Manfuji Yao Agbo (Web Technology), Ibrahim Adam Kwaku (Electrical Installation) and Deladem Oko (Fashion Technology).

The other competitors were Isaac Peprah (Automobile Technology), Jonathan Larmie (Cooking), Shaimawu Yakubu Mohammed (Dress making), Christopher Appiah (Welding), Christian Nana Yaw Amoah (Bricklaying), and Samuel Asumadu Owusu and Mante Kwarteng Amos (both competing in Mechatronics)

National skills competitions

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, Director General of CTVET, who led the Ghanaian delegation to the competition, indicated in a brief statement to the media in Namibia that “the introduction of national skills competitions for technical and vocational education and training is paramount, because it has the potential of accelerating any country’s drive towards development.”

Courtesy Asaase Radio