‘We Need Sea Defence Not Food’

Residents protesting against the items

RESIDENTS of Anyaman, a community in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region, have asked government to prioritise the construction of a sea defence wall in the area as a measure against recurring incidence of tidal waves in recent times.

Government, through the National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO), led by its Director General, Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh, on Monday visited the Anyaman community, following reports of tidal waves on Sunday, which led to the displacement of scores of people, to ascertain the degree of damage.

Accompanying the NaDMO boss on the visit were the Director of NaDMO, Greater Accra, Archibald Cobbinah, and some officers from the NaDMO headquarters in Accra.

NaDMO boss addressing residents during the visit

The Director General of NaDMO, Mr. Agyeman-Prempeh, in his interaction with the residents conveyed his and that of President Akufo-Addo’s commiserations to the people.

He advised that with the incidence of tidal waves occurring every year, the residents should consider relocating to higher grounds or safe places to avoid falling victims to the situation permanently.

The residents, he revealed, would not heed the advice, pointing at residents believe in several superstitions, and ancestral reasons, among others, he told journalists later on in an interview.

Mr. Agyeman-Prempeh however assured them of government’s commitment to construct a sea defence wall in the area, but said that would be a “long term” solution to the problem, while lamenting the situation where affected residents would relocate from their homes when the waves come, and then return immediately the water goes down.

The residents in response said: “We do not have any lands or houses. We have no money. How do we move from here; and where do we go to?”

“They should build houses for us, so we can relocate there, as they do for some government workers,” another interjected.

A group of residents, mainly youth, during the community meeting between the NaDMO officials and community leaders and residents chanted: “We do not want food. We will not eat any rice. We are not hungry. The sea is our problem! The sea defence is our priority! Get that done for us!”

The NaDMO officials also made a presentation of some relief items to the residents.

Some of the items were bags of rice, bottles of cooking oil, mattresses, mosquito nets, coils, and soaps etc.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio