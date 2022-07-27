Ghanaian Businesses To Visit The Netherlands

Some company representatives at a briefing session

AT LEAST 200 investors, companies, entrepreneurs would have the opportunity to visit The Netherlands to discuss business opportunities from 28th to 30th September 2022 at this year’s Netherland-Ghana Business fair.

Themed: “Our Digital Future: Ghana beyond 2022”, the venue for the fair is The Hague, with its special guest of honor being the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, who will be delivering a keynote address on digitalisation and its prospects for foreign investors, and businesses. There will be, workshops, matchmaking and visitation to some companies and networking cocktails on various days of the Fair.

This years’ objective is to bridge the gap between Dutch investors and businesses and Ghanaian Businesses as well as provide an opportunity to know more about the changing trends in ecommerce, digitalization, data censoring and knowing the latest products and services in the business-technology industry.

Representatives of authorities from both countries will have the opportunity to discuss Netherland-Ghana partnerships, Trade and Investments. Opportunities for both business to government and business to business meetings and matchings will take place during the period.

The annual event of Netherlands-Ghana Business Fair will be carried out under the auspices of AfroEuro Foundation in collaboration with the Embassy of Ghana in the Netherlands, Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) and Association of Ghana Industries (AGI). Its goal is to create an atmosphere of partnerships and networks for many investors bilaterally and globally from the Netherlands.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the last two years events were held virtually through an online conference with delegates from Ghana and Netherlands via zoom. Notwithstanding the challenges, this year’s event will be held again in The Netherlands to host attendance of participants, stakeholders, and partners. The event seeks to target Dutch, Ghanaian businessmen and investors who are looking for expansion opportunities, knowledge partners, suppliers and buyers.

The Ghana trade delegation will comprise companies, business leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals and experts from various sectors (Agriculture, Housing and Real Estate Development, Digital (ICT), Water management, Sustainable businesses, Waste management, Made in Ghana goods Etc.)

Ghana which is home to the administrative headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), gateway to West Africa and largely Sub-Sahara Africa, has great value and opportunities to offer Dutch Investors and companies which would lead to successful partnerships and further deepening the economic cooperation between Ghana and The Netherlands.

Upplause Consulting is the representative agency in Ghana coordinating the registration and selection process.