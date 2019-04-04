Ghanaian Doctor Grabs Pan-African Sickle Cell Award

Dr. Osei Konadu Brown (left)

Dr. Osei Konadu Brown, a renowned physiotherapist and CEO of Holy Covenant Health Centre and founder of Blood and Genotype Foundation (BGAF-G) has received the best Pan-African Republic Honorary Awards as sickle cell Ambassador in Ghana at the Accra International Conference Centre [AICC] in Accra.

The philanthropist was among top national figures selected across the country to be recognized by the Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute (COGAI) in partnership with the Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce and Administration (BORGA) and the selection committee of the Pan African Republic Honorary Awards.

For the sake of credibility, fairness and due diligence, the organizers of the award scheme pointed out “Careful considerations on all nominations, background checks and relative research have been diligently conducted, to acknowledge all dignitaries in their order of achievements and excellence”.

After receiving the award, Dr. Brown, who is one of the multiple international and local award-winning philanthropist and ambassador for sickle cell in the country, thanked the organizers of the award scheme for recognizing his effort.

The philanthropist, who is determined to eradicate sickle cell by 2030, explained that sickle cell chain can be eradicated completely when marriage counselors develop the notion to make blood group compatibility requirements a mandatory test and key requirements during marriage counseling.

He therefore appealed to Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), nongovernmental Organizations and government to assist the foundation in all endeavor to carry out its mandate to the patients.

“We the BGAF-G called for assistance from all concerned organizations and well-wishers to come to his aid to support a worthy course.” he added.

Furthermore, Dr. Brown, who is skillfully trained in martial arts had his formal training basically from the Asian countries like Indonesia, Hong Kong, China, Pakistan, Japan and Korea and also studied kung fu, karat, acupuncture and holistic healing science.

He returned to Ghana and decided to focus on his philanthropic activities by helping the poor and needy in society which virtually earned him some accolades that depicts his status as a specialist in the health sector.

However, upon his devotion to meet the needs of the poor and needy, he sells off his properties to cater for them and as well to enable the foundation deliver as mandated but “he is nonetheless perturbed to remain faithful to his vision and care for the poor and needy.”

The physiotherapist attached holistic health approach together with expert in-depth therapeutic massages with exercises to treat his patients.

He also extends his philanthropic work to the private and public institutions, residence, footballers, boxers, Religious institutions among others.

Dr. Brown has received both local and International recognitions as a practitioner and won other awards which include Best Founder of the year award in 2018 and Best Campaigner for Championing sickle cell in Ghana, 2017.

The Great Achievers University College and Theological Seminary also conferred on him Doctor of Philosophy degree in Christian Clinical Psychology and Therapy.