Ghanaian Female Artistes Should Be Ambitious – Viyaa

Viyaa

Fast rising Ghanaian female songstress, Viyaa, has said that female artistes should target other music markets across the continent to help Ghanaian music to thrive.

Over the past few years, Ghana’s music has been able to cross borders, especially with impressive works by some top male artistes with a few female artistes also contributing to this success.

According to Viyaa, there was no need for female artistes to be beefing each other but rather work together to put Ghanaian music on the world stage.

“Currently we don’t have any top Ghanaian female artiste rubbing shoulders with the likes of Victoria Kimani (Kenya), Cynthia Morgan (Nigeria), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Habida (Kenya) and Lira (South Africa) which is quite sad.

“We are equally talented and even more talented, and I believe we need to be ambitious to get to that level than focusing on being local champions.

“Let’s invest our energy in doing good music rather than waste our time on beefs which doesn’t take us anywhere,” she said in an interview.

When asked how ambitious she was in her early music career, Viyaa said, “Ever since I joined Black Eagle Entertainment I feel rejuvenated and am ready to make a name for myself on the continent.

“I love doing Afro-soul and I think that makes me stand out and the sky’s the limit and I want to assure music lovers of quality music,” she added.

Viyaa is currently promoting her new single Black Is My Name which is readily available across various digital music platforms.

Viyaa’s latest single is available on all major digital music streaming and download platforms such as iTunes, YouTube, Audiomack, Tidal, Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify, and is being distributed by Yve Digital.

GNA