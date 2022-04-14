Ghanaian Firm Joins Int’l Federation Of Surveyors

A Geo-Tech official at work

THE INTERNATIONAL Federation of Surveyors has adjudged Ghanaian firm, Geo-Tech Surveys Ltd, global corporate member for the month of March 2022.

A subsidiary of Geo-Tech Systems Ltd, the Federation said Geo-Tech has been the pillar behind innovation and modernisation of surveying in Ghana since it was established in 1998.

The recognition follows a partnership between Geo-Tech and Israeli firm, GMX Systems Ltd, earlier in March.

The federation, in a publication on its website, described Geo-Tech as a team of Geo-information experts, photo-grammetrist and engineers with “proven experience both locally and across the boundaries of Ghana”.

It lauded the firm for its corporate social responsibility in partnering with tertiary institutions to provide hands-on industrial training for students and donation of equipment to resource educational and non-educational institutions.

This gesture, the federation said, portends well for the future of surveying in the country.

It credited Geo-Tech as being the first to initiate digital street naming and address system in the country which attracted the attention of the World Bank and the government.

Stephen Djaba, Managing Director of Geo-Tech,

said as a rising professional land survey company dedicated to providing land surveying, mapping and related services in a timely manner and at competitive prices, they were concerned not only about the present of surveying in the country but the future.

Mr Djaba said beneficiary graduates get taught among others the use of various equipment such as drones, laser scanners, global navigation survey systems and the optics in line with current trends.

He said Geo-Tech has undertaken major geospatial projects in the West Coast including, Benin, Togo Senegal, Liberia, Nigeria and Burkina-Faso.