Arla Foods Fulfils Pledge To Kanton SHS

Vytautas Petronis (l) presents the plaque and products to headmaster of the school

ARLA FOODS Ghana Limited has fulfilled its promise to Kanton Senior High School by presenting Dano Milk products worth GH¢5000 and a plaque to the school for their sterling performance at the recent National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The products were given on the back of the Dano Milk Inner Strength Award initiative instituted to honour the courage and resilience of one Less Endowed School that makes it to at least the money zone of the NSMQ competition.

Having made it to the Quarter Final stage, Kanton Senior High (Kansec) School became the coveted recipients of the award.

Arla’s General Manager, Vytautas Petronis, who presented the award to the school was full of praise for the students and their coaches to have made it to that level of the competition. “The outstanding performance demonstrated by the students is an inspiration to all of us,” he said, and urged them to move to a higher stage.

Wilson Agbeko, Marketing Manager of Arla Foods Ghana Limited, engaged the students explaining that the Dano brand is committed to building the inner strength which is made up of physical, psychological, and emotional strength, as well as the nourishment of consumers.

“We are happy that KANSEC is receiving the Dano Milk experience; one that is tasty and nutritious to build their inner strength,” he said.

Mr. Agbeko commended the school for its feat in the National Science and Maths Quiz, describing it as the “Success Story” of the 2021 NSMQ competition.

Municipal Director of Education of the Sisala East District, revealed that the performance by KANSEC was “so far the best regional performance in the NSMQ competition. This has resulted in the wining of five national awards by Kanton SHS.”

He appreciated Dano for not only awarding the sterling performance of KANSEC but also travelling all the way from Accra to Tumu to make the presentation. “This is unprecedented, we have never seen this before”, he said.

On his part, the headmaster of the school thanked Arla Foods for fulfilling their promise to the school.