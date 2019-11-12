Ghanaian-German Centre Begins Operations

Ignatius Baffuor Awuah (middle)

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration has launched its operations at its new office near the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations in Accra.

The new office located on the Starlets 91 Road, is to help the Centre deepen its collaboration with the Labour Ministry.

It is expected to provide services including support to returnees by offering them assistance for social and occupational reintegration, provide information and advice on vocational training and employment opportunities in Ghana.

It is to also provide information on options and requirements for legal migration to Germany as well as inform people about the risks involved in irregular migration.

Furthermore, it is to serve as a data collection and research centre to inform Government decision-making processes on employment.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, said the Centre would coordinate employment promotion and reintegration activities for labour migrants and Government support in achieving policy objectives in this area.

He explained that the collaboration between the Centre and the Ministry formed part of Government’s efforts to fight against the high rate of unemployment in Ghana.

He said it was also part of efforts to strengthen Government’s decent jobs creation agenda as well as help to minimize the issue of migration through unsafe routes to Germany and Gulf States.

The Minister urged the Government of Germany to consider providing vocational training opportunities for Ghanaians through the partnership.

Head of the Ghanaian-German Centre, Benjamin Woesten, in his opening remarks, said the Centre wanted to support youth in Ghana to shape their future at home and help returning migrants reintegrate into the Ghanaian society.

“To this end, the launch of operations here is a really important milestone for us and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations,” he said.

He was confident that it will go a long way to contribute to the provision of opportunities for the youth in Ghana.

German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, observed that not only would the Centre provide jobs for economic development but would also help ensure social and political stability.

BY Melvin Tarlue