Ghanaian-German Centre Donates To Employment Ministry

Christoph Retzlaff and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah

The Ghanaian-German Centre (GGC) for jobs, migration and reintegration, has donated some IT and office items to Ghana’s Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

The items donated on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in Accra include 20 desktops, 10 laptops and UPS, printers, photocopiers, projectors, air conditioner, and servers, among others.

According to the GGC, the items are to support the operationalization of the Ghana Labour Market Information System (GLMIS).

They are also to aid in the provision of labour market information to Ghanaians, especially the youth across the country.

The GLMIS exist to provide job offers as well as job seekers profiles on a dedicated website.

The website is run by the Labour Department of the Employment Ministry.

German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, presented the items on behalf of GGC to Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, at GGC’s new office on the Starlets 91 road.

In a statement, the Minister revealed that Government was in the process of coming out with a new labour migration policy.

He said the policy was before Parliament pending approval.

GGC is part of the Global project “Programme Migration for Development” which was commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

GGC’s objective is to support the Ghanaian Government’s effort at improving living conditions and provide opportunities to enhance job prospects.

BY Melvin Tarlue