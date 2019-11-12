Gov’t Secures Funds For Vocational Institutions Upgrade

Five polytechnics and technical universities as well as 10 technical institutes are set to see a massive upgrade in their training and other facilities, the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced.

The institutions will see upgrades in and construction of state of the art training workshops for mechanical engineering, automobile engineering, civil engineering, welding engineering and others.

Assisted by the visiting Vice-Premier of the People’s Republic of China, H.E Sun Chunlan, who is on a three day official visit to Ghana, Vice President Bawumia symbolically cut sod at the Tema Technical Institute for construction works to begin on the $130m TVET upgrade project, which also includes equipment and spare parts for usage over two years. The construction of an examination unit and Teacher and staff training are also included in the comprehensive facility advanced by the Government of China.

Speaking at the launch on Monday 11th November, 2019 Vice President Bawumia reiterated the importance of technical and vocational education to national development, hence Government’s decision to give it higher priority and attention.

“A nation’s competitiveness depends, to a large measure, on the productivity of its work force, which in turn rests on the knowledge and skills of its work force. Technical and vocational education has enormous potential for developing human capital for national development.

“Indeed, an effective technical and vocational education and training (TVET) system has the potential for skill development; improving the competitiveness of the work force; fostering income earnings potential of the people of Ghana, and reducing poverty.

“This is the reason the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has laid emphasis on education and in particular, Technical and Vocational Education as a major pillar for development. And this is why we are introducing fundamental reforms to this sector in our effort to mainstream it as a first, and not a last, option for young Ghanaians.”

Government, Vice President Bawumia said, is implementing TVET policies designed to derive the maximum demographic dividend from our youthful population, Government is committed to enhancing TVET training across the nation.

“Our ultimate aim is to take Ghana to a point beyond aid, where we have a skilled workforce to promote industrialization and self-reliance.

“I am particularly excited that today we are marking the beginning of something truly transformational. Ghana welcomes investors who seek to pitch camp here and collaborate with local institutions in bolstering our technical capacity, and strengthening skills training in the country.

“We similarly welcome collaboration and partnerships in the area of equipment manufacture and the building of laboratories to feed our fledgling technical institutions and universities.”

Vice President Bawumia expressed the appreciation of the Government of Ghana for the support being offered by the Government of the People’s Republic of China us by way of upgrading projects of various Ghanaian institutions in the TVET sector, adding “I believe we can all look forward to a new and significant chapter in our TVET sector as we seek to mainstream it in order to improve its relevance to our needs as a country.

“I am confident that students will take advantage of the immense opportunities available to hone their skills in order to contribute more effectively to the kind of society that we seek to build-a confident, skilled prosperous and competitive citizenry.

The beneficiary institutions are:

Bolga Technical University Cape Coast Technical University Kumasi Technical University Sunyani Technical University Tamale Technical University Tema Technical Institute Ashiaman Technical Institute Comboni Technical Institute St. Pauls Technical Institute Takoradi Technical institute Kumasi Technical Institute Bawku Technical Institute St. Josephs Technical institute Sunyani Methodist Technical Institute Cape Coast Technical institute

BY DGN Online