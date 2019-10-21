Ghanaian Gospel Musician Tours US

Pastor Denzel Ministering

Ghanaian born Gospel Musician and Pastor, Denzel Prempeh, is on a tour of the United States.

Pastor Prempeh and his team have been holding worship sessions in major cities as part of activities for the tour.

Over the weekend, he was in Florida at the Victory Faith Chapel International, a church headed by Pastor Seth Amoah-Boateng.

Dr. Cindy Trimm was part of the many extinguished ministers to grace the occasion.

Pastor Prempeh and Jekalyn Carr, an award-winning gospel artiste, prophetess and entrepreneur, jointly minister on this tour.

Pastor Denzel enjoys true worship and soul winning.

BY DGN Online