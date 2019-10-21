EC Sets December 17 For Referendum

Jean Mensa – Chairperson of EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled Tuesday, December 17, 2019, for the conduct of the referendum to approve the Bill to amend Clause 3 of Article 55 of the 1992 Constitution.

The amendment seeks to enable political parties to sponsor candidates for election to District Assemblies or Lower Government Units.

In a notice signed by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, the EC indicated “the issue for determination at the referendum is: are you in favor of the Bill go amend Clause 3 of Article 55 of the 1992 Constitution to allow political parties to sponsor candidates for election to District Assemblies or Lower Government Units”?.

It said the referendum would be a “Yes or No” affair.

The notice indicated that the official colors assigned by the Commission for the referendum are yellow for “Yes” and dark brown for “No”.

It added that all eligible voters who intend to vote in favour of the Bill are required to thumbprint in the box beside the color yellow whilst those not in favour are required to thumbprint in the box beside the color dark brown.

The notice was published pursuant to Clause 4 or Article 290 of the 1992 Constitution.

BY Melvin Tarlue