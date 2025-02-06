Ghanaian Soldier Gets 70 Months In Prison For Smuggling Firearms

A Ghanaian soldier serving in the United States (U.S.) Army, Major Kojo Owusu Dartey, has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for smuggling firearms from the United States to Ghana.

Additionally, he will serve three years of supervised release.

Major Dartey, a member of the U.S. Special Forces, was convicted of multiple offenses, including making false statements, conspiracy, dealing in firearms without a license, and illegally exporting firearms without a license.

He was also found guilty of lying about having sexual relations with one of his witnesses in the case.

According to court records, Major Dartey orchestrated a smuggling operation where he personally acquired firearms and instructed another soldier to purchase additional weapons on his behalf. He then concealed the firearms inside blue barrels containing rice and household goods and shipped them to Ghana.

However, officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) intercepted the container carrying the smuggled firearms.

Major Dartey’s sentencing comes after he was found guilty in April 2024 of smuggling firearms to Ghana.

He initially faced a maximum sentence of 240 months in prison.