Lands Minister To Combat Galamsey With Chiefs

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, met with the Western Regional House of Chiefs in Sekondi-Takoradi, seeking their support to combat illegal mining, on February 6, 2025.

“It is not for nothing that it is said that the best comes from the West. God has blessed us with an abundance of precious minerals, rich vegetation, and peace-loving people,” Armah-Kofi Buah said.

The minister emphasized the importance of traditional authorities in leading the fight against galamsey.

“To put it bluntly, the fight against galamsey must be led by our chiefs and traditional authorities in every part of this country,” he stated.

Mr. Armah-Kofi Buah outlined key features of the government’s new anti-galamsey policy, including introducing new initiatives and reviewing existing strategies.

Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, commended the minister for engaging the chiefs. Some chiefs raised concerns about land issues and mining regulations, and the minister promised to address them.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong