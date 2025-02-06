Road Ministry Hints On Toll Reintroduction

The Ministry of Roads and Highways announces the Government’s intention to reintroduce road and bridge tolls to generate revenue for road maintenance and related matters.

A press statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Nasir Ahmad Yartey, indicated that the reintroduction of the road and bridge toll will address the funding challenges the ministry has faced over the years.

“To this end, the Ministry Is putting together the modalities for a modem, technologically driven toll collection system. To achieve this objective, the Ministry will employ an open, transparent, competitive, cost-effective and fair procurement process,” part of the statement read.

The Ministry therefore assured the public of its commitment to introducing a modernized system that addresses the current tolling and road maintenance funding challenges of the country.

The erstwhile Akufo-Addo government ceased toll collection in 2021 to ease traffic congestion, replacing it with the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).

However, in July 2024, then-Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam announced plans to reintroduce road and bridge tolls in 2025, acknowledging the need for increased funding to improve the country’s road infrastructure.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke