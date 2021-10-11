Ghanaian Tops At Chinese University

Dr. A.R. Gomda displays the award he received for being the best foreign student

A Ghanaian medical student, Abdul Rahman Gomda, who was inducted into the Ghana Medical Council last Friday, topped at the Chinese University he attended in China.

A product of Tamale Senior High School, he proceeded for his medical training at the Hebei North University in the North of China where he was one of the foreign students.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, he said he is ready to serve in the Northern part of the country. “I intend to contribute towards improving the healthcare of the people in the North where I hail from.”

He said that the course covered six years in China and a year of internship locally, the medium of instruction being in English, with the lecturers coming from different parts of the world.

His Chinese hosts, he said, were very accommodating and friendly for which reason he expressed gratitude to them.

He also thanked the Chinese for the quality training they imparted to him, which enabled him to pass his local examination to pave way for his induction last week.

His parents came all the way from the North to join him in celebrating his feat at the Accra International Conference Centre where the induction ceremony took place.

He is the second medical doctor among his parent’s children, the first one being Dr. Jimada Gomda, a female and a product of the UDS, Tamale, now practising at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

By A.R. Gomda