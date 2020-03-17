Ghanaian Victims File Case Against Yahya Jammeh At Gambia’s Truth Commission

Some victims families holding up pictures of relatives killed in Gambia

Families of Ghanaians who were murdered in The Gambia in 2005 have filed submissions to the Gambia Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) demanding that Yahya Jammeh and the ‘Junglers’ must be brought to justice and compensation paid to the families and survivors.

In separate affidavit evidence they filed and notarized in Ghana and dispatched to the TRRC in The Gambia this week, the victims’ families recounted the torture they have been going through since they became aware of the unlawful killing and enforced disappearances of their family members in 2005.

The filing of the affidavit evidence comes after three members of the “Junglers” testified before the TRRC that they participated in the killing of the Ghanaians and other West African migrants on the orders of Yahya Jammeh.

Following the testimonies by the Junglers, the Jammeh2Justice Ghana Coalition (J2J Ghana), a CSO Coalition led by CDD-Ghana wrote to the TRRC arguing that the survivors and victims’ families qualified as victims within the meaning of the TRRC Act, 2017, and therefore, requested that the Ghanaian victims’ families and survivors be allowed to testify, to which the TRRC agreed.

Continuing, the victims’ families who were assisted to file their affidavits by J2J Ghana, said the unlawful killing of their family members who were the breadwinners had led to significant loss of income to their families since 2005, hence their request to the TRRC to recommend adequate compensation to be paid to them.

Lead Counsel for the Ghanaian victims, Nii Kwei Amasah, explained that once the TRRC sets a date for the victims to appear before the TRRC, he will lead the survivors and representatives of the victims’ families to testify before the TRRC in The Gambia.

“We commend the TRRC for the opportunity given our clients to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice and to compensate the survivors and dependents of the murdered Ghanaians in the Gambia. We will cooperate fully with the TRRC to bring a finality to this matter”, lawyer Amasah added.

J2J Ghana coordinator, William Nyarko said the submission of the affidavit evidence to the TRRC is an important step towards ensuring the participation of the survivors and victims’ families in the proceedings of the ongoing TRRC with the ultimate purpose of securing justice, reparations, and bringing closure to the victims.

Programme Officer of J2J Ghana, Regina Oforiwaa Amanfo, explained that the affidavit evidence of seventeen (17) out of the approximately 53 Ghanaian victims were sent to the TRRC.

She said J2J Ghana explained in a cover letter to the TRRC it is still locating and contacting victims and would send more of the affidavit evidence as they are filed.

“We have scheduled 31st March, 2020 as the closing date for receipt of the affidavit evidence for dispatch to the TRRC; however, victims can also file and send their affidavit evidence directly to the TRRC”, she added.

By Melvin Tarlue