Sista Afia Suspends Tour To Italy

Sista Afia

The management of female highlife and afro beat artiste, Sista Afia, has announced the postponement of her musical tour in Italy which was scheduled to take place in June, 2020.

Italy, which is now the heart of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) in Europe, is on lockdown and currently recording daily increases in deaths.

The management believes the decision to suspend the tour is in the best interest of her fans as it pertains to their individual and collective health.

The manager of the artiste, Emmanuel Arhin, known in the showbiz scene as Bossu Kule, said “we have been monitoring the situation in Italy and we thought it wise to cancel our forthcoming show scheduled to take place in June.”

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. Anyone who has purchased tickets would have a refund and when we do come out with a new date, it would be announced,” he added.

As COVID-19 outbreak, which has recently been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), continues to intensify globally, major events and festivals have been postponed or cancelled altogether.

In all, 129,386 cases have been recorded across the world with 4,749 deaths and 68,667 having recovered from COVID-19.

Sista Afia, who joined the music industry in 2015, gained recognition following the release of her single, ‘Jeje’, which featured dancehall artist, Shatta Wale and Afezi Perry.

Groomed by highlife singer, Bisa Kdei, Sista Afia has a number of hit songs such as ‘Kro Kro No’, ‘Whether’, ‘YiWani’, ‘Kofi’, ‘Corner Corner’, ‘Broken Heart’ and ‘Night And Day’.

By George Clifford Owusu