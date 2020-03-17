GFA Suspends League

Following the directives given by President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 15, 2020, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has suspended all its competitions with immediate effect until further notice.

In a statement released last week, the GFA announced that while all competitions will go ahead as scheduled, it will continue to liaise with government, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) and follow all national health protocols on the matter.

Government announced new protocols on Sunday, and consequently, the GFA will immediately follow the new issued protocols and guidelines.

The GFA will continue to engage the relevant institutions on this matter and update its members and all stakeholders of any changes.