Ghanaians Celebrate Chief Imam @101

Vice-President Bawumia in a prayer mode as the Chief Imam cuts his birthday cake

Scores of Ghanaians took to social media yesterday to celebrate the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on the occasion of his 101st birthday.

President Akufo-Addo posted a message on Facebook wishing him well with the message: “May the almighty continue to bless you with good health, wisdom, long life and prosperity.”

Former President John Mahama also posted: “Happy birthday Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. May Allah grant you good health, long life and more wisdom.”

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia paid a surprise visit to the cleric at his New Fadama residence in Accra yesterday on behalf of President Akufo-Addo in commemoration of the occasion.

Describing the cleric as a national asset during the visit, the Vice-President said Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu had contributed immensely towards the development of the country.

“The national chief imam is a national asset. He is a rare national asset,” Dr. Bawumia said in his glowing tribute.

“What he has done and continues to do for this country is incalculable. He is a major force of the peace and stability that we are witnessing and enjoying in this country,” he added.

According to the Vice-President, the tolerance that he has exhibited is responsible for the harmony existing between the Muslim, Christian communities and other faiths, describing the feat as “really exemplary and remarkable.”

He said Ghana has to be thankful to God for a gift such as the Chief Imam, adding that “what we are witnessing today is not normal because at 100 those who reach that age do not look as healthy and strong as the Chief Imam is, let alone 101. God has blessed him.”

Birthday Cake

The Vice-President presented him with three symbolic birthday cakes on behalf of the President, himself and the government.

Responding, the Chief Imam expressed appreciation to the President and the Vice-President for their continuous support and warm gesture.

He prayed to God to continue to grant them good health and wisdom to enable them to steer the affairs of the country well.

Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Water and Sanitation and MP for the area, Patrick Boamah, and Deputy Minister at the Ministry of National Security, who is also the MP for the Ayawaso Central Constituency, Henry Quartey.