Afia Schwarzenegger Fires Back At Trigmatic

Afia Schwarzenegger and Trigmatic

Afia Schwarzenegger says she is not ready to apologise to Trigmatic over comments she has made about the alleged father of the one-year-old daughter of Akua Sally Amoakowaa (Akua GMB).

The musician, on Wednesday through his lawyers, wrote to Afia, giving her a 72-hour ultimatum to retract and apologise to him for mentioning his name as the alleged father of Akua GMB’s baby.

According to Trigmatic’s letter, Afia alleged that he cheated with Akua, who is the wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng of Angel Group.

But he denied the claim, adding that if Afia doesn’t retract the allegations, he would proceed to court to seek redress.

However, Afia in a response says she does not have the time to retract or apologise.

The radio and TV personality said she never referred to the musician in her statement about Akua GMB’s daughter.

“I’m tired of Ghanaians. I was talking about someone else on Facebook but here comes Trigmatic taking up the matter. Tell your lawyers that I do not have time to apologise and retract my statement, except, of course, if you have engaged in such act,” she said.

By Francis Addo