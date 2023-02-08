Ghanaians Observe 5years Of Ebony Reigns Death

Several Ghanaians have flooded Twitter with the hashtags #EbonyReigns #RestinPeace to commemorate Ebony Reigns’ 5 years of passing.

She died in a horrible vehicle accident that occurred at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region on 8th February 2018.

Ebony Reigns has since been at the top of trends on Twitter with over 50,000 tweets on her demise and how she impacted the Ghanaian music scene within a short period of her music career.

“Today marks exactly 5 years Ebony Reigns departed from the land of the living, Rest In Peace Ohemaa …Like by now she win 5 Grammys,” @Ghana_Ronaldo tweeted.

Exactly five years today we lost this beautiful and talented young lady Priscilla- Opoku -Kwarteng popularly known as EBONY. Continue to rest in peace my dear legend,” @bawa_kwasi also tweeted.

Ebony Reigns was killed instantly in a traffic collision whilst returning from Sunyani to Accra after a visit to her mother.

Ebony died alongside two others when the Jeep vehicle, in which they were travelling, collided with a VIP bus around 11.30 pm just 8 days before her 21st birthday.

The two others who died were her longtime friend Franklina Yaa Nkansah Kuri and soldier Atsu Vondee.

The popular dancehall artiste was admired by many at the time she was dominating the music scene with songs like “ Date Your Fada” Sponsor, Kupe Aseda, Hustler among other songs won her the VGMA artist of the years.

Ebony was discovered by musician and entrepreneur Bullet from Ruff n Smooth and was signed to his Ruff Town record label.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke