Kumawood Has Forgotten About Yaw Dabo- Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo and Yaw Dabo

Socialite, Akuapem Poloo has stated that diminutive actor Yaw Dabo is no longer getting attention in Kumawood and that explains his recent castigating comments to people who patronise movies.

In a recent interview with journalist Saddick Adams, Dabo allegedly said that the world has advanced to the point where people should be more focused on making money instead of spending long hours watching movies.

“Where the world is going now, everything is about money. So anyone who will sit for an hour to watch a movie is a lazy person,” he said.

The statement didn’t go down well with many people. This is especially because he is an actor who once encouraged people to patronize his movies.

Many people have asked if they don’t watch his movie how can he become a successful actor. The statement is believed to be a drawback to calls for a vibrant movie industry in Ghana.

Speaking on Original TV on Tuesday night, Akuapem Poloo who is promoting the premiere of her latest movie Kotoka on February 14 said Dabo wasn’t “thinking straight” when he commented.

According to her, he didn’t think through the statement before making it.

She also added that the comment was from a place of pain because Kumawood hasn’t been engaging him with jobs lately.

“They (Kumawood) have forgotten about him so he is trying to get their attention as my sister is saying. When was the last time you saw him in movies? Now he only does skits and skits don’t go anywhere,” she said.

By Francis Addo