Ghana’s Biggest Bribe Takers Exposed

Ghana’s biggest bribery scandal has just been exposed, and it is none other than the workers at the Lands Commission.

According to a report published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), these workers receive the highest number of bribes from Ghanaians seeking the services of the commission.

The report highlights that the average amount the workers receive is GHC 1,669. This is followed by prosecutors, judges or magistrates who receive an average of GHC1208.

Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) receive GHC950. In contrast, the least amount of GHC 91 is received by health workers apart from doctors, nurses, and midwives.

While corruption has always been a significant issue in Ghana, not much has been achieved in fighting it.

The recent report has provided an insight into the scale of corruption and where it happens the most. Corruption has hindered the country’s progress, and the government needs to take concrete steps to address the issue.

Citizens have also expressed their concern, and they are calling for transparency and accountability in all sectors.

The government must take appropriate measures to eliminate bribery at all levels.

By Vincent Kubi