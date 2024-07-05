Ghana’s Biggest CEOs Night To Promote Climate Action

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

The highly-anticipated Ghana CEO Awards will return this year with the intriguing theme “CEOs for Climate Change: Steering Towards a Greener Future.”

Currently, the awarding board is looking for visionaries and game changers to recognise at Ghana’s biggest CEOs awards night, known as the 3rd Ghana CEO Awards.

Nominations for this important event are now open via www.ghanaceo.com/entry and will close on July 8, 2024. The awards ceremony will take place on July 26, 2024 at the Kempinski Hotel.

Through an initiative by the African Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC), this year’s event will kick-start with a panel discussion on the theme.

The sessions are designed to provide attendees with insights into the latest trends and strategies in sustainable business practices, fostering a network of like-minded executives committed to making a positive impact on the environment.

The awards will highlight the crucial role that Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) play in promoting sustainable practices and environmental stewardship within their organisations.

The Ghana CEO Awards, a multi-dynamic media platform, offers an invaluable opportunity for CEOs to remain relevant, stay connected, and stay ahead of the game while gaining recognition for their significant contributions to both the national and global business landscapes.

The awards will focus on profiling the best CEOs, documenting their ground-breaking innovations, showcasing their exceptional leadership skills, and highlighting their remarkable achievements.

By projecting these accomplishments, the Ghana CEO Awards seeks to inspire a new wave of corporate responsibility and environmental consciousness among business leaders.

In an era where climate change poses one of the most pressing challenges, this year’s theme underscores the importance of corporate leadership in championing sustainability. The awards will honour CEOs who have not only driven economic success but have also integrated sustainable practices into their business models, contributing to a greener future.

His Royal Majesty, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, will chair the ceremony, while Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will deliver the keynote address.

“As nominations are now open, we encourage businesses and individuals to put forward candidates who exemplify excellence in leadership and innovation, particularly those who have made significant strides in sustainability,” the event organisers said in a statement.

The statement indicated, “This prestigious event promises to be a beacon of inspiration and a catalyst for change, encouraging CEOs across Ghana and beyond to take bold steps towards a sustainable future.”

It added, “As we recognise and celebrate these leaders, we also look forward to a future where businesses play a pivotal role in addressing climate change and steering our world towards a greener, more sustainable future.”

The statement concluded, “Stay tuned for more updates on the Ghana CEO Awards and join us in celebrating the visionaries who are leading the charge for a better, more sustainable world.”

A Daily Guide Report